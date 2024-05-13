QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,551 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,561,000 after purchasing an additional 166,007 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 58.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 30.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,132,000 after purchasing an additional 648,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 759,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,842. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.