Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Update

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQRR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 46,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQRR stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Dividend Announcement

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

