ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $24.64

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.64, but opened at $25.54. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 1,509,190 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.