Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 475 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 814,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $2,450,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 245,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 207,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MO traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.04. 8,220,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,752,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

