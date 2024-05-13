Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,519,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161,758. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

