Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $518.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,487. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.82 and a 200 day moving average of $490.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $384.61 and a 12-month high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

