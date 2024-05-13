Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB remained flat at $106.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,697. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

