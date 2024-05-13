Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.
CIBR traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 265,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,677. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
