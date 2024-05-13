Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,777,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,287,000 after acquiring an additional 96,819 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after acquiring an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.31. 2,541,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

