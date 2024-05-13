Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 477,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 60,118 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 39,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.45 on Monday, hitting $216.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,865,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,466. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.