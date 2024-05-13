Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 5,942 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.1% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $35,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $161.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,683. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

