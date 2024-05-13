Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 137 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after buying an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,970,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $222.95. 429,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,504. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.64.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

