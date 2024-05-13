Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:PGZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.16. 7,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
