Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PGZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.16. 7,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

