Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 866,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $136,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,184,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,476. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

