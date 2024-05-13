Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of WEC Energy Group worth $155,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.88. 1,283,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,174. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $94.19. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

