Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 464,892 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,279,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464,892 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $453,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,859,000 after buying an additional 1,313,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,402,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,832,000 after purchasing an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,885,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,551,000 after purchasing an additional 365,237 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,341,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,911,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.55. 2,030,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,065. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

