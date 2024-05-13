Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 310,855 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $124,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 138,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 61,119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,066 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,429.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 173,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 162,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 70,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,809,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,568,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

