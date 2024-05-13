Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 123 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $455,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 60,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $523.57. 2,566,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.53 and its 200-day moving average is $487.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $451.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

