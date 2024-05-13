Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1 Billion Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,410,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66,634 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up about 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.32% of Vulcan Materials worth $1,001,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,200,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,447.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.09. 376,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,981. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.17. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

