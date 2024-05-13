Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,002 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Waters worth $123,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 3.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Waters by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $349.35. 437,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.98. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $363.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Waters’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

