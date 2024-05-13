Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,171,210 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,677.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171,210 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Uber Technologies worth $141,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $66.00. 18,972,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,598,063. The stock has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Argus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

