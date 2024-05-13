Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Raised to $20.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRMW. StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 36.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

