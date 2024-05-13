Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $48.78

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.78, but opened at $47.11. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 20,277 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PRAX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a market cap of $773.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.87.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 409.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,929 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

