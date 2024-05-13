Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
NASDAQ POLA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,480. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.58.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Polar Power
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Featured Stories
