Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

NASDAQ POLA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,480. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

About Polar Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.