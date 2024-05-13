Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $265.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $282.00.

DUOL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.63.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $7.60 on Friday, reaching $180.52. 1,431,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,495. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.48 and a 200-day moving average of $208.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.94 and a beta of 0.82. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,483,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total transaction of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,223 shares of company stock worth $26,893,230. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.