Piper Sandler Cuts Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Price Target to $37.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HMN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.26. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

In other news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $770,237 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.4% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 109,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 42,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth about $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

