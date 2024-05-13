Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $214.45

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $214.45 and last traded at $213.66, with a volume of 1532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $38,960.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,264,000 after buying an additional 20,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 144,369 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

