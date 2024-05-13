Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,706,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $160,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.56.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PM

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.