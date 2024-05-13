Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,781,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 9,068,016 shares.The stock last traded at $16.69 and had previously closed at $16.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PR shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,251,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,062,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.