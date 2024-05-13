Pepe (PEPE) Price Hits $0.0000

Pepe (PEPE) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $4.12 billion and $1.09 billion worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pepe has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe launched on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000837 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 368 active market(s) with $547,109,976.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

