Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Pentair worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 935.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 44,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,377. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average is $73.44. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

