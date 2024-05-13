Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,364 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 314.7% during the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,719,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after buying an additional 2,742,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.86. 27,491,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,121,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 174.01, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $198,283.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,095.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $198,283.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 703,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,095.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,457,938 shares of company stock valued at $415,665,719 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

