Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.468 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $68.96 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

