Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Barclays

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ORA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

ORA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.71. 165,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,235. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.99.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,004,000 after buying an additional 343,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,709,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 32.0% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,035,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,415,000 after purchasing an additional 250,884 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,552,000 after purchasing an additional 196,517 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 172,934 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

