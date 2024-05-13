One Capital Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $718,995,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,907,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,771. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The firm has a market cap of $594.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

