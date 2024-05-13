One Capital Management LLC Sells 59,072 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,072 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,050 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

