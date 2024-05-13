One Capital Management LLC Sells 5,633 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,265,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17,774.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 226,627 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 136,978 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,741,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 73.3% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 213,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 90,131 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ICF traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,989 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

