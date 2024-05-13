One Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Performance

PBE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.09. 1,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

