One Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ USMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.15. 408,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

