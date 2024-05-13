One Capital Management LLC Has $729,000 Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,260 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 137,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:SMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,437 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

