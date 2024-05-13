One Capital Management LLC Has $12.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,311 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $12,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.58. 178,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $144.48 and a 52 week high of $187.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.75.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.