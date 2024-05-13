One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.63. 514,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

