Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $30,757,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 734,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,134,000 after purchasing an additional 705,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,202,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,930,000 after acquiring an additional 256,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,748. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

