NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $266.21

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $266.21 and last traded at $266.21, with a volume of 80525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.6 %

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $440,841,000 after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

