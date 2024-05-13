Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE NQP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.89. 6,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,498. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
