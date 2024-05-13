Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NQP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.89. 6,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,498. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $365,665.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,087,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,304,973.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 185,070 shares of company stock worth $2,168,787. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.