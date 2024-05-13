Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE NXN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.84. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.61. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

