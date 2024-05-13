Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,803. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

