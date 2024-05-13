NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.44% of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NUDM traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $31.20. 13,630 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $427.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.87.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

