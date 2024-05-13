North Growth Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,066.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.12.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $313.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

