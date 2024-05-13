Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 257.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nkarta

Nkarta Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ NKTX traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.44. 642,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $318.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nkarta

In other news, Director Simeon George acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,548,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,410. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Nkarta by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.